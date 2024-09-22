After 17 years: A new album by Manu Chao

"Desaparecido", the missing man, is what Manu Chao has been called in recent years - an allusion to the catchy tune of the same name, in which he sang "Me llaman el desaparecido" (They call me the missing man) in 1998. Since his last album "La Radiolina" was released in 2007, he is now back with "Viva Tu" - in his unmistakable style, which has won him numerous awards.