Big comeback
After 17 years: A new album by Manu Chao
"Desaparecido", the missing man, is what Manu Chao has been called in recent years - an allusion to the catchy tune of the same name, in which he sang "Me llaman el desaparecido" (They call me the missing man) in 1998. Since his last album "La Radiolina" was released in 2007, he is now back with "Viva Tu" - in his unmistakable style, which has won him numerous awards.
Musically, the 63-year-old continues the so-called mestizo style that he has perfected since his million-selling album "Clandestino" (1998) - a mixture of rock, reggae, ska and traditional Latin American sounds, also known as world music. The album with 13 songs is sung in several languages, including Spanish, French, English and Portuguese. Another way for the musician to express his polyglot world view.
Folklore and rap
But new sounds are also included. In "Tu Te Vas", a duet with the young French rapper Laeti, Spanish folklore and modern rap elements merge into a dynamic and emotionally charged song about a painful break-up. Laeti's rapping gives the song intensity and topicality.
Another highlight is the guest appearance by country legend Willie Nelson, who is characterized by his distinctive voice and guitar solos. In "Heaven's Bad Day", Manu Chao shares the microphone with the 91-year-old in a duet about the ominous heaven that no one should visit.
Fight against grievances
Thematically, Manu Chao remains true to his humanistic and combative attitude. His songs reflect the living conditions of people around the world. They deal with grievances such as in "River Why", in which he criticizes neoliberalism. But there is also always room for love.
The single "São Paulo Motoboy", released in June, was the album's herald. The track is reggae-heavy and is accompanied by Chao's characteristic acoustic guitar and catchy rhythms. It pays tribute to the couriers in São Paulo who risk their lives every day on the streets of the metropolis. Chao knows this struggle from his own experience - before his breakthrough, he himself worked as a courier in Paris.
The magic is still there
"Viva Tu" is only the fifth studio album by the former co-founder of the band Mano Negra in a solo career spanning over 25 years. But his songs, including "Bongo Bong" and "Je ne t'aime plus", are still among the classics of the summer hits. Viva Tu" also has several songs with catchy tune potential.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.