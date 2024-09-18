22nd edition a complete success: summary of Sprachsalz

Author Michael Stavarič is full of praise and recognition

Author Michael Stavarič more than entertained young and old bookworms at Sprachsalz with his captivating performance. However, due to the heavy storms in eastern Austria at the weekend, his departure home was delayed, which is why he had to stay in Kufstein longer than planned. The author is full of praise for the festival and the town. Over a cup of tea in the book café in Kufstein's Lippott-Haus, which was awarded the "Austrian Book Trade Prize" in 2019, he affirms: "Literature festivals are more than just readings. They are more than individual people and personalities. They are more than places. For me, they are above all encounters that have identity-forming dimensions. I was moved by Sprachsalz Kufstein - I got to know the children who grew up here. I also got to know some people beyond the festival. And above all, I learned how much Sprachsalz belongs here. And how much we look forward to the next edition. Where new authors from all over the world will arrive, leave something behind and take something with them from Kufstein. Sprachsalz is more than the sum of its parts, and I hope it will be allowed to continue in Kufstein in the long term."