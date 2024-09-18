Doskozil in favor of nationwide disaster insurance

Doskozil combines proposal with criticism of the government

However, this would "not be possible every year". "The federal government would therefore be called upon to implement statutory insurance for private individuals in the event of disasters, similar to the hail insurance for farmers. That would be the right way forward," said the Governor. The experience from the Oberwart district in June and currently from Lower Austria had shown the need for this. The suffering caused by the storms could at least be covered by insurance. The fact that the federal government "doesn't even come up with such ideas in pre-election times is telling", criticized Doskozil.