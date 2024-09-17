Vorteilswelt
3rd league current:

Eight years enough – Krenmayr quits Siegendorf

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 20:27

A bang in the 3rd league - Peter Krenmayr is no longer president of ASV Siegendorf! "Of course it's a bitter blow for the club," said chairman Strommer. Krenmayr's successor will be decided at the next general assembly in November.

comment0 Kommentare

Peter Krenmayr has been at the helm in Siegendorf for eight years - a lot has happened at the current Eastern League club during this time. Of course, there have also been a few setbacks, such as relegation from the Eastern League, but in the end Krenmayr has achieved a lot for the Burgenland club. "It was a wonderful eight years and it was a lot of fun, but at some point you have to come to an end and enjoy your free time," smiles Krenmayr.

At an extraordinary general meeting a few days ago, the Siegendorf board was also informed of his resignation. A bitter blow for the board, of course. "Of course we didn't expect it", says chairman Stefan Strommer, "a big loss for the club. Of course, the club is now in demand. After all, Peter has achieved a lot." 

Only missed two games
The fact that Peter Krenmayr has only missed two (!) games shows just how close he is to the club. "One was in Eltendorf and the other in Kohfidisch," Krenmayr remembers clearly, "I practically lived for Siegendorf for eight years, seven days a week."

Nevertheless, it is impossible to imagine Siegendorf without Krenmayr - he will of course continue to support the Kliub with his contacts. "There are already good talks with some sponsors and a new president. Negotiations with a new main sponsor are also well underway," Krenmayr hints.

Visiting Sportclub on Saturday

In sporting terms, Siegendorf continue their campaign on Saturday in the eighth round of the Regionalliga Ost at Wiener Sportclub. Wydra & Co. have picked up eight points from their six games so far. For Krenmayr, however, one thing is already certain: "We won't be relegated this year!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marco Cornelius
