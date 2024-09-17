Eight years enough – Krenmayr quits Siegendorf

Peter Krenmayr has been at the helm in Siegendorf for eight years - a lot has happened at the current Eastern League club during this time. Of course, there have also been a few setbacks, such as relegation from the Eastern League, but in the end Krenmayr has achieved a lot for the Burgenland club. "It was a wonderful eight years and it was a lot of fun, but at some point you have to come to an end and enjoy your free time," smiles Krenmayr.



At an extraordinary general meeting a few days ago, the Siegendorf board was also informed of his resignation. A bitter blow for the board, of course. "Of course we didn't expect it", says chairman Stefan Strommer, "a big loss for the club. Of course, the club is now in demand. After all, Peter has achieved a lot."



Only missed two games

The fact that Peter Krenmayr has only missed two (!) games shows just how close he is to the club. "One was in Eltendorf and the other in Kohfidisch," Krenmayr remembers clearly, "I practically lived for Siegendorf for eight years, seven days a week."