Rapid game takes place! Fan group furious

"Games can be postponed, but livelihoods can't," is the title of the emotional Facebook post by the "Gate 2 Admira" fan club. "The last few days have brought great suffering to our country, and our province of Lower Austria and therefore also our home district of Mödling have been particularly affected. We all know the terrible images caused by the constant rain and storms over the weekend. Many people are on the brink of their existence, some Admirans have also been affected and are still busy cleaning up," the group emphasizes. The fact that the match between Admira and Rapid II is still going ahead is "absolutely incomprehensible and morally indefensible".