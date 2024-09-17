Trouble at Admira
Rapid game takes place! Fan group furious
Excitement in the 2nd division: This Tuesday evening (8.30pm) the match between Admira and Rapid II, which was abandoned due to heavy rain, will be replayed in Südstadt. In view of the catastrophic flooding in the country, a group of fans of the home team are very unhappy about this.
"Games can be postponed, but livelihoods can't," is the title of the emotional Facebook post by the "Gate 2 Admira" fan club. "The last few days have brought great suffering to our country, and our province of Lower Austria and therefore also our home district of Mödling have been particularly affected. We all know the terrible images caused by the constant rain and storms over the weekend. Many people are on the brink of their existence, some Admirans have also been affected and are still busy cleaning up," the group emphasizes. The fact that the match between Admira and Rapid II is still going ahead is "absolutely incomprehensible and morally indefensible".
"Not far from us, the sports center in Traiskirchen or Laxenburg are under water, but above all dozens of private individuals are busy with clean-up work. How are our lads supposed to play soccer as normal and we fans in the curve can provide normal support without a care in the world?" asks the fan club. "Every man and woman in our emergency services is currently needed for the disaster operation, not only will some of them have to be withdrawn, but many of them can't be there because there are also many volunteers among us."
No support, but money donations
The "Gate 2 Admira" fan club will therefore not be providing support from the stands at today's match. "However, a few of our members will still be in the stadium to accept donations of cups and money for the storm victims," they say. As Admira announced on Tuesday morning, admission is free.
"Blue light match" against Lustenau
The second division club is also inviting the blue light organizations and volunteers to the home match against Austria Lustenau (27 September) "as a thank you for their tireless efforts in the wake of the recent storms". In addition to free admission, there will also be a free drink.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.