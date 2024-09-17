Floods: “Residents behaved in an exemplary manner”

In general, the weather has calmed down in the second half of the night - and the signs are pointing to further easing. Precipitation is only forecast in places on Tuesday and it should remain largely dry in the state. As temperatures rise, the snow that has fallen over the past few days will melt again in the coming days, but no major problems are currently expected as a result. Overall, there was no major flooding in Salzburg - but there was still plenty of work for the emergency services due to the snowfall in the mountains, individual mudslides and small-scale flooding.