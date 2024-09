Milk is produced here even during power outages

"At the moment, we could manage without electricity for two days, after which our 3,000 or so pre-produced food pallets would spoil and we wouldn't be able to work at full capacity either!" says Managing Director Helmut Petschar. There would also be damage for a good 1000 Carinthian farmers. "They would no longer be able to supply us, we wouldn't be able to produce, supermarkets and customers such as hospitals would be left empty-handed. The entire cycle would collapse," says Petschar, talking about damage running into millions.