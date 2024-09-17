The journey into the “unknown” can be a long one

Arrival. The Austrian champions boarded the team bus at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. With a lot of uncertainty in their luggage. The journey to Kaposvar normally takes nine hours - and the weather and water chaos in the east? "We'll have to see whether the normal route via Graz and Maribor will be open," says sports boss Stefan Chrtiansky, "or whether we'll have to take detours at short notice." The 740-kilometer journey to Hungary could therefore be extremely long. Nevertheless, there were no alternatives: Even with the (expensive) plane, the European Cup trip would take a lot of time, the train connections to Vienna were still all canceled on Monday!