Aaron Pilsan virtuoso and multi-layered

"Chopin plus virtuosity" is what Aaron Pilsan called the demanding program he played at the invitation of the Chopin Society in the Pförtnerhaus late on Sunday afternoon. But for Aaron Pilsan, virtuosity does not mean strenuous effort, no, he has this musical virtue in his little finger. The young man is towering above it all and therefore has the resources to interpret this incredible program, to find the strength for expressive nuances, to create characters and even to make the audience smile at times, not least with his moderations.