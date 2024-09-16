Take part now
Win tickets for “Rock me Amadeus” at the Ronacher
With an impressive stage show, iconic songs and a rousing performance, "Rock Me Amadeus" has been thrilling audiences since its premiere and revives Falco's incomparable charm. The successful musical tells the gripping story of the Austrian pop idol and with the "Krone" you can be there live.
Even 25 years after his death, Falco is still one of the greatest legends of the Austrian pop world. With over 60 million records sold, numerous number 1 hits and songs in the charts of 27 countries, Falco is still considered one of the most successful pop stars in Europe. On October 7, he lands in his hometown of Vienna at the Ronacher. This is where the long-awaited premiere of "Rock Me Amadeus - the Falco musical" will take place.
The latest VBW in-house production tells the exciting and moving story of the young Viennese musician Hans Hölzel and his rise to world stardom in a spectacular and touching new musical created especially for Vienna by top-class international creative minds. With over 60 million records sold, numerous number 1 hits and songs in the charts of 27 countries, Falco is still considered one of the most successful pop stars in Europe today.
Exclusive silent disco
For the first time, there will also be the "Krone" Silent Disco in the stylish Ronacher Kantine on the 6th floor of the theater - a location that is normally not accessible to visitors. For those who are not familiar with the silent concept: Every guest will receive wireless headphones. 2 DJs will provide the best atmosphere on the dance floor throughout the evening and you decide which music channel you want to dance to - there is something for every taste. Celebrate high above the rooftops of the city with free snacks and drinks in a stylish atmosphere!
Take part and win
The "Krone" is giving away 60x2 tickets for the performance on Friday, September 27 at the Ronacher including food and drinks after the performance. You will also receive access to the exclusive Silent Disco on the 6th floor of the Ronacher. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is September 23, 09:00.
