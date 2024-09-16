Win tickets for “Rock me Amadeus” at the Ronacher

Exclusive silent disco

For the first time, there will also be the "Krone" Silent Disco in the stylish Ronacher Kantine on the 6th floor of the theater - a location that is normally not accessible to visitors. For those who are not familiar with the silent concept: Every guest will receive wireless headphones. 2 DJs will provide the best atmosphere on the dance floor throughout the evening and you decide which music channel you want to dance to - there is something for every taste. Celebrate high above the rooftops of the city with free snacks and drinks in a stylish atmosphere!