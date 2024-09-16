“Mom, dad, me”

The highly talented player is now part of the Bayern Munich squad and, after a season in Elversberg, is currently on loan to FC Heidenheim to show off his skills in the highest stadium in German professional soccer. The youngest Bundesliga player in the history of FC Bayern seems to be somewhat pre-disposed to football, as his father Klaus was a fixture in the midfield of Lustenau Austria during his playing days, and later at FC Hard in its glorious era. And Jannik Wanner, his cousin born in Port-au-Prince, played for SW Bregenz in the previous season before moving to league rivals Amstetten. But back to Paul: As he has an Austrian mother, he has both German and Austrian citizenship, which makes him interesting for both the DFB and the ÖFB, as a future national team career seems almost inevitable. Paul Wanner comments wittily: "It's not my goal not to be a national player."