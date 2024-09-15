Storm damage: when insurance companies pay

"Recommend everyone to take precautions"

Insurance companies are naturally keen to keep damage to a minimum and focus on prevention. For example, policyholders are warned via apps or text messages when severe weather is expected. "Preventive measures can prevent damage to buildings or at least keep it to a minimum", said Wiener Städtische Managing Board Director Doris Wendler even before the storm. "We recommend that all homeowners and tenants take precautions while it is still possible. However, the most important thing is not to risk your own life under any circumstances."