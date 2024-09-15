Only partially covered
Storm damage: when insurance companies pay
After a storm, the question arises as to whether the insurance will pay for the damage. In most cases, the insurance benefit is limited. If you want to protect yourself, you need to take out appropriate insurance, for example against catastrophe damage or hail damage in agriculture. However, there are also cases where homeowner's or household insurance will cover the damage, according to the Austrian Insurance Association.
This insurance covers damage caused by storms with top speeds of more than 60 km/h and consequential damage caused by falling trees and masts or hail. If damage is caused to the property by flooding or earthquakes, in most cases damage of 5,000 to 10,000 euros is also covered, depending on the policy of the homeowner's or household insurance, Christian Kreuzer from Wiener Städtische told APA on Sunday.
"Premiums would be unmanageable"
Klaus Kraigher from UNIQA told APA that the industry is in favor of including catastrophe damage in the fire insurance for homeowners and household insurance. "This would result in a manageable increase in premiums for all policyholders, but the damage would be 100 percent covered," said Kraigher.
There are regional differences in the fees for special agreements, as Wiener Städtische and UNIQA also announced. These are based on the risk zones. The official data on this can be viewed publicly and free of charge at hora.gv.at, the insurers emphasized.
Processing can take time
As some insurance companies are still busy processing claims from the last storm, the new storm poses challenges for insurance companies, Wiener Städtische said. However, they are well prepared. "We have increased our service centers and IT and are using AI," noted UNIQA, for example.
However, Wiener Städtische stated that it was important to document and photograph the damage after the initial clean-up work.
"Recommend everyone to take precautions"
Insurance companies are naturally keen to keep damage to a minimum and focus on prevention. For example, policyholders are warned via apps or text messages when severe weather is expected. "Preventive measures can prevent damage to buildings or at least keep it to a minimum", said Wiener Städtische Managing Board Director Doris Wendler even before the storm. "We recommend that all homeowners and tenants take precautions while it is still possible. However, the most important thing is not to risk your own life under any circumstances."
