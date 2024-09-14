“Now I get to race against my idols”

Andexer meets Lisa Vittozzi and Ingrid Tandrevold

For the two-time overall Junior Cup winner, it was a question of honor. "They are idols of mine who are taking part. And now I'm running against them," says Anna enthusiastically, because she can compete with greats like Lisa Vittozzi, Ingrid Tandrevold and Marketa Davidova. She puts no pressure on herself. "I haven't set myself any goals at all. I didn't have time to think about it too much."