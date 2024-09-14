Anna Andexer
“Now I get to race against my idols”
The unexpected often happens: top biathlon talent Anna Andexer surprisingly takes part in the main competition at the City Biathlon in Dresden. The Salzburg native had already buried her hopes of taking part in Saxony, as she revealed to the "Krone" newspaper.
Anna Andexer no longer expected this.
The 21-year-old from Pinzgau will be on the starting line at the prestigious city biathlon in Dresden on Sunday. And in the main competition alongside Anna Gandler and some of the top stars on the scene.
The Saalfelden native was originally scheduled to compete in the Youngster Challenge with Lukas Haslinger. Due to the Austrian Roller Championships planned for this weekend in Hochfilzen, the whole thing seemed to fall through. But now the turnaround.
The championship was canceled due to the onset of winter, and a participant in Dresden also dropped out at short notice. "It's almost a bit brutal," Andexer laughs in an interview with the "Krone". I wanted to run the qualification. Then I was suddenly called and asked if I could start in the main competition (in Dresden)."
Andexer meets Lisa Vittozzi and Ingrid Tandrevold
For the two-time overall Junior Cup winner, it was a question of honor. "They are idols of mine who are taking part. And now I'm running against them," says Anna enthusiastically, because she can compete with greats like Lisa Vittozzi, Ingrid Tandrevold and Marketa Davidova. She puts no pressure on herself. "I haven't set myself any goals at all. I didn't have time to think about it too much."
A premiere awaits Andexer and her opponents. After Püttlingen (2005 to 2014) and Wiesbaden (until 2023), the city of 500,000 inhabitants in Saxony is hosting the City Biathlon for the first time. The organizers have come up with quite a few ideas.
The athletes will pass the Semper Opera House and the banks of the Elbe, and the shooting will take place in the converted Heinz Steyer Stadium. Andexer has already had good experiences with arenas. Last winter, she competed with Haslinger in Schalke - and promptly won the junior competition.
A good omen? "Yes, hopefully. A bit of nervousness is part of it, but I'm always pretty relaxed about things like that."
