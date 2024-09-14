Expert: border controls will not stop immigration

Many perpetrators first radicalized in Germany

The reason for this is the extension of the existing selective controls to the borders with Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark this Monday. Many EU countries, such as Austria and France, have already had border controls for a very long time as an exception to the rules of the Schengen area, which in itself is free of border controls. But: "It has not reduced the number of asylum applications at all," explained Knaus. Border controls are also not a means of preventing Islamist terrorism, for example, as many of the perpetrators first became radicalized in Germany.