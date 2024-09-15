“Every cow has its very own character”

A maximum of 24 hours' notice

The next route takes him to the milking area and the milk storage room. "The milk is collected every two days and taken to the dairy," explains farmer Christian Greinöcker. The final part of the program is the document check. "This involves checking whether the feed supplied is really GMO-free and looking at the livestock movement certificates," says Fröschl. On average, the annual inspection takes one to one and a half hours and is announced a maximum of 24 hours in advance. However, if there are any suspicions, the inspector can also visit the farm unannounced. In this case, this is not necessary, as no claims were found.