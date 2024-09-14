Ancestor emigrated
US family from Stahlstadt searches for Styrian roots
The year is 1905 and a 13-year-old boy leaves Eibiswald to emigrate to the USA with his family. Almost 120 years later, his grandson and great-grandson and their family visit southwest Styria to conduct genealogical research. Now they know why their ancestors once emigrated - and settled in the "Steel City".
The Eibiswald Culture and Museum Association recently received some unusual digital mail. A Wanker family registered their interest in the history and culture of Eibiswald and a three-day stay via WhatsApp. A paperweight in the shape of a sphere made of Eibiswald glass at home in Pittsburgh is also likely to have piqued their curiosity.
Beate Kirchengast, deputy chairwoman of the association, made time for the Wankers - and obtained information from local historian Herbert Blatnik. His research revealed the following: A Wanker farming family lived in Krumbach around 1895. A Mr. Wanker could have been a mining engineer (steelworks engineer, miner, etc.) and emigrated with his family after the final closure of the Eibiswald steelworks in May 1905. Tradition has it that not all the staff moved to Kindberg-Aumühl with the machines, but that some specialists may have emigrated to Germany, Bohemia and even America.
The machines were dismantled and most of the workers followed the work with their families. Some also emigrated.
Beate Kirchengast
From the steelworks to the steel town
The Wanker family also inspected the parish register: "As they knew the ancestor's birthday, they were able to obtain an extract from the baptismal register," says Kirchengast. And lo and behold: the family had actually lived in Eibiswald. The birth certificate of the 13-year-old, who had emigrated with his parents and siblings in 1905, was found in the church register. The address was Eibiswald 65 and the landlord was Johannes Kloepfer.
The Wankers knew that one of their ancestors had worked in a feather factory. However, they had translated feathers as "feathers". The Eibiswald steelworks once produced high-quality spring steel, among other things. The guests from the USA could not imagine how someone could leave a tranquil place like Eibiswald just like that. They initially suspected political reasons, social unrest, etc.
"People follow the work"
"They were fascinated by the history of Eibiswald and the steelworks, as this also explains why Pittsburgh, the steel town, was chosen," says Kirchengast, pleased that light was gradually shed on the matter. "The Wankers were overjoyed to hear the simple but probably always true story: People follow the work. They go where they earn enough for themselves and their families to live well."
In a letter to Beate Kirchengast, the Wankers' enthusiasm still resonates: "We had a wonderful time in Eibiswald!" The family was impressed by the beautiful place with such friendly and helpful people.
"There is always a new beginning!"
"As a native of Essen, I naturally have a special relationship with coal and steel," reveals Beate Kirchengast. "But as a new resident of Eibiswald, I find that the history of a place that has reinvented itself and created something completely new and beautiful like 'our Eibiswald' out of a major crisis and economic upheaval is infinitely reassuring and positive. You can always start something new."
