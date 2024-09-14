Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ancestor emigrated

US family from Stahlstadt searches for Styrian roots

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 15:00

The year is 1905 and a 13-year-old boy leaves Eibiswald to emigrate to the USA with his family. Almost 120 years later, his grandson and great-grandson and their family visit southwest Styria to conduct genealogical research. Now they know why their ancestors once emigrated - and settled in the "Steel City".

comment0 Kommentare

The Eibiswald Culture and Museum Association recently received some unusual digital mail. A Wanker family registered their interest in the history and culture of Eibiswald and a three-day stay via WhatsApp. A paperweight in the shape of a sphere made of Eibiswald glass at home in Pittsburgh is also likely to have piqued their curiosity.

Beate Kirchengast, deputy chairwoman of the association, made time for the Wankers - and obtained information from local historian Herbert Blatnik. His research revealed the following: A Wanker farming family lived in Krumbach around 1895. A Mr. Wanker could have been a mining engineer (steelworks engineer, miner, etc.) and emigrated with his family after the final closure of the Eibiswald steelworks in May 1905. Tradition has it that not all the staff moved to Kindberg-Aumühl with the machines, but that some specialists may have emigrated to Germany, Bohemia and even America.

Zitat Icon

The machines were dismantled and most of the workers followed the work with their families. Some also emigrated.

Beate Kirchengast

From the steelworks to the steel town
The Wanker family also inspected the parish register: "As they knew the ancestor's birthday, they were able to obtain an extract from the baptismal register," says Kirchengast. And lo and behold: the family had actually lived in Eibiswald. The birth certificate of the 13-year-old, who had emigrated with his parents and siblings in 1905, was found in the church register. The address was Eibiswald 65 and the landlord was Johannes Kloepfer.

The Wankers knew that one of their ancestors had worked in a feather factory. However, they had translated feathers as "feathers". The Eibiswald steelworks once produced high-quality spring steel, among other things. The guests from the USA could not imagine how someone could leave a tranquil place like Eibiswald just like that. They initially suspected political reasons, social unrest, etc.

The steelworks in Eibiswald was closed in 1905. (Bild: Fürbass Josef)
The steelworks in Eibiswald was closed in 1905.
(Bild: Fürbass Josef)

"People follow the work"
"They were fascinated by the history of Eibiswald and the steelworks, as this also explains why Pittsburgh, the steel town, was chosen," says Kirchengast, pleased that light was gradually shed on the matter. "The Wankers were overjoyed to hear the simple but probably always true story: People follow the work. They go where they earn enough for themselves and their families to live well."

In a letter to Beate Kirchengast, the Wankers' enthusiasm still resonates: "We had a wonderful time in Eibiswald!" The family was impressed by the beautiful place with such friendly and helpful people.

"There is always a new beginning!"
"As a native of Essen, I naturally have a special relationship with coal and steel," reveals Beate Kirchengast. "But as a new resident of Eibiswald, I find that the history of a place that has reinvented itself and created something completely new and beautiful like 'our Eibiswald' out of a major crisis and economic upheaval is infinitely reassuring and positive. You can always start something new."

Josef Fürbass, Kronen Zeitung

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf