US family from Stahlstadt searches for Styrian roots

Beate Kirchengast, deputy chairwoman of the association, made time for the Wankers - and obtained information from local historian Herbert Blatnik. His research revealed the following: A Wanker farming family lived in Krumbach around 1895. A Mr. Wanker could have been a mining engineer (steelworks engineer, miner, etc.) and emigrated with his family after the final closure of the Eibiswald steelworks in May 1905. Tradition has it that not all the staff moved to Kindberg-Aumühl with the machines, but that some specialists may have emigrated to Germany, Bohemia and even America.