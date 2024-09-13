Weißhaidinger on the podium at the Diamond League final

Vicky Hudson follows on Saturday

On the second day of the final, Austria has a second hot iron in the fire in Brussels on Saturday with European champion Victoria Hudson. The Lower Austrian has qualified for the final of the world's six best female javelin throwers in fifth place overall. She already took part in last year's Diamond League final in Eugene. After the World Championships in Budapest, where she finished a sensational fifth, she took sixth place. This year, she naturally wants to work her way up a little further. "A top 3 place would be my dream," she said. This would also put her big disappointment from the Games in Paris to one side. Surprisingly, she was eliminated in the qualifying round there. She says: "For me, the final is the ideal opportunity to show my true potential."