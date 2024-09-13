SPÖ-Muchitsch: “Wealthy people should contribute”

Muchitsch points out that Austria is at the bottom of the league in Western Europe in terms of tax revenue from wealth, with only 1.4%. "The real naked patzeln in Europe," is his harsh assessment. The SPÖ spokesperson also wonders about inheritance tax, which exists in 13 other European countries: "Why does it exist there and why don't we use it?" He sharply criticizes the current government: "A tax system must be taxed. And if we look at what is now in the election manifestos of the other parties - billions for corporations and the rich - then I ask myself how this can be financed. Through savings? Good night, dear Austria. They've been trying that for decades, but it's not working."