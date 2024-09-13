Demands tax on the rich
SPÖ-Muchitsch: “Wealthy people should contribute”
In the discussion surrounding inheritance and gift tax, SPÖ spokesperson and trade unionist Josef Muchitsch is clear and critical: "Empty promises such as savings in administration are unrealistic, it is regrettable that we are not thinking about how we can come up with new taxes. People in this country should also contribute something."
Muchitsch points out that Austria is at the bottom of the league in Western Europe in terms of tax revenue from wealth, with only 1.4%. "The real naked patzeln in Europe," is his harsh assessment. The SPÖ spokesperson also wonders about inheritance tax, which exists in 13 other European countries: "Why does it exist there and why don't we use it?" He sharply criticizes the current government: "A tax system must be taxed. And if we look at what is now in the election manifestos of the other parties - billions for corporations and the rich - then I ask myself how this can be financed. Through savings? Good night, dear Austria. They've been trying that for decades, but it's not working."
96% of Austrians not affected
But what amounts are we talking about here specifically? "There is no house tax. Main residences are exempt," he clarifies. The proposed model is not aimed at the middle class, but only applies to assets of 1.5 million euros or more. "It starts in stages from 1.5 million," says the politician, who emphasizes that most people in Austria would not be affected at all: "It does not affect 96% of the population in this country."
Affordable housing
The issue of affordable housing is of particular concern to students moving from the countryside to the city. However, the answer lies not only in the market situation, but also in the responsibility of politics, as SPÖ politician Josef Muchitsch emphasizes: "By convincing politicians to create instruments. More in subsidized housing or, above all, in starter apartments that meet the needs."
According to Muchitsch, starter apartments are a solution to make it easier for young people to enter city life. However, money must also be made available for this: "If we want to make this affordable, then we have to make money available and offer it to young people."
"We should consider whether housing subsidies should be transferred from this patchwork of federal states back to a federal agency, such as a housing investment bank. This is the only way to efficiently meet the housing needs in the regions and create affordable housing," said the SPÖ politician.
Watch the entire interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.