Ivo Martin: “I was at a crossroads at 16”

At least it seems as if you see this competition as a positive thing.

I don't think too much about it. You can measure the streaming numbers, but in the end it says little about the quality of music. I've certainly made some good decisions, but I've also been very lucky. Personally, Berlin is very good for me and I've made a lot of friends here. That's anything but a given, because I see and know how many other artists are struggling and have their problems here. Thanks to the digital age, we also have the advantage that we don't all have to live in Berlin. However, there is a different kind of inspiration when you are somewhere where life and the scene are pulsating and cross-fertilizing. I was previously in Bonn. It's also a beautiful city, but you can't compare it to Berlin - it's the epicenter of culture. Even if people don't live here, they come here regularly. Everything that happens musically, in the media and politically happens here. History really does happen here.