Gold price at record high thanks to falling interest rates

In addition, falling interest rates are also expected in the USA. Following clear indications from the ranks of the US Federal Reserve, the first interest rate cut since the inflation wave is firmly expected next week. However, the US monetary authorities have left the extent and sequence of future interest rate cuts open and made the decision dependent on the further development of economic data. At times, weak economic data from the US had increased speculation of a larger interest rate cut of 0.50 percentage points, which also boosted the gold price.