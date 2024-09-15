“Then Eileen will be very difficult to keep”

I think very, very highly of Eileen. I am convinced that I can fulfill her dream and that she will play for a big English club in the future. But all in good time. As a first step, it was important to bring her to a German club that doesn't play for titles or against relegation. A club where she would have enough playing time, but wouldn't be out immediately if she didn't perform well for two games. In my eyes, my job is to say to the players: "I have the feeling that you're ready now." Or not. It will be important for Eileen this season to confirm her positive approach and continue to improve. If she delivers the kind of performance she has already shown several times in the ÖFB team, it will be very difficult for Freiburg to keep her beyond this season. Especially because there has already been a lot of interest from top German clubs and foreign clubs have also been courting her.