How, what and where
Voting needs to be practiced: trial election for young people
Young people aged 15 and over have the opportunity to try out voting at the InfoEck in Innsbruck. The aim is to clarify important questions about voting. Tyrolean (first-time) voters are informed free of charge about the procedure at the polling station and how to cast a valid vote.
Before going to the ballot box for the first time, some people are probably wondering what the process will be like. Do I have to pay attention to anything? Can I do something wrong? What do I need to bring with me? In order to clarify these questions before the upcoming National Council elections, the InfoEck der Generationen on Innsbruck's Bozner Platz is organizing a trial polling booth for (first-time) voters aged 15 and over.
Opening hours of the trial polling booth
The opening hours are from Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27, 2024, from 9 am to 2 pm and Tuesday, September 24 and Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Our democracy thrives on the participation of as many citizens as possible in participatory processes.
LA Astrid Mair (ÖVP)
"Our democracy thrives on the participation of as many citizens as possible in participatory processes. In order to educate people of all generations about the voting process and thus remove a possible inhibition threshold, a trial voting booth will be set up in the InfoEck der Generationen in Innsbruck for a week before the official election day on Sunday, September 29, 2024," says Generations Councillor Astrid Mair (ÖVP).
If you look at political developments around the world, it is no longer a matter of course to be able to live in a functioning democracy.
LA Astrid Mair (ÖVP)
Democracy can no longer be taken for granted
At the same time, she is also calling on people to take part in the National Council elections: "If you look at the political developments around the world, it can no longer be taken for granted that we can live in a functioning democracy. It is therefore all the more important that all people are made aware of this and that they make use of their right to co-determination."
No information on political parties
Please note: No information on individual parties or election content will be provided. The InfoEck trial polling station is exclusively about the election process and information on what needs to be considered at the polling station and for a valid election. The service is free of charge. Groups of ten people or more are requested to register by e-mail to info@infoeck.at. Information is available by telephone on 0800 800 508.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
