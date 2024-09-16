Golden fall with the Mariazell Railway

The Ötscherbär family adventure train and the panorama car run until November 3 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays as well as during Advent. The nostalgic steam train is still running in the summer season on October 13 and then in Advent with the Ötscherbär set.





Tickets & information

All information about the Mariazell Railway can be found at www.mariazellerbahn.at. Tickets are available in the Niederösterreich Bahnen webshop.



Contact the

Lower Austria Railways Info Center

Telephone: +43 (0) 2742 360 990-1000

E-mail: info@niederoesterreichbahnen.at