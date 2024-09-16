Experience nature
Golden fall with the Mariazell Railway
From the Lower Austrian provincial capital of St. Pölten through the picturesque Dirndl Valley, the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park and the Mariazellerland to the Styrian pilgrimage town of Mariazell, over 19 viaducts, through 21 tunnels and a unique play of colors in autumn: The Mariazellerbahn is on the move for its guests all year round.
The journey on Austria's longest narrow-gauge railroad is particularly impressive at any time of year, but the golden autumn offers a unique play of colors on the way to Mariazell. In addition to the modern "Himmelstreppengarnituren", the exclusive panorama carriages, the Ötscherbär family adventure train and the nostalgic steam train (seasonal products until 3 November) also run on the 84-kilometre-long, traditional route of the Mariazell Railway.
Golden fall prices
In the fall, you can upgrade from Himmelstreppe to panorama carriages for € 11 for the entire route and € 6 for partial routes.
For young and old
Traveling in the premium product of the Mariazell Railway, the panorama carriage, is particularly exclusive: under the motto "Enjoyment on rails", culinary fans get their money's worth here. Delicious regional breakfast variations and refreshments are served directly at your seat. The generous panoramic glazing offers a unique view of the passing autumn landscape. The comfortable leather seats with fold-out wooden tables and reading lamps provide plenty of comfort.
The ride on the Ötscherbär family adventure train will delight young and old alike. Fun and games are the order of the day here. The lovingly restored carriages of the adventure train are pulled by the world's oldest narrow-gauge electric locomotive - a special feature that captivates railroad fans of all ages. The dining car offers snacks, refreshments and regional delicacies suitable for children, while the games car provides entertainment. In the summer months, the observation car travels along and offers a pure convertible feeling - including a breeze and an unrestricted view of the magnificent landscape. On Saturdays in September, the Ötscherbär is transformed into a "fairytale reading train" - exciting stories await children on the outward and return journeys.
Experience autumnal Lower Austria
The nostalgic steam train of the Mariazell Railway offers a train ride like in the old days. The impressive Mh.6 steam locomotive began its loyal service back in 1908 and today offers a first-class rail experience. The nostalgic steam train runs on selected Sundays during the season. The last date in the summer season before the Advent trips begin is October 13.
The Mariazell Railway is a comfortable and climate-friendly way to travel to the most beautiful excursion destinations in the picturesque Pielach Valley, the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park and Mariazellerland. The train journey can be ideally combined with a hike, long walks with the whole family or a cycling excursion. Excursion tip: Take the Mariazell cable car to the Gemeindealpe Mitterbach in comfort. The modern "Himmelstreppen" (steps to heaven) take guests directly to Mitterbach station, which is just a few minutes' walk from the valley station of the Gemeindealpe Mitterbach. Nothing stands in the way of a stress-free journey to the action-packed excursion destination! Information about the combi-ticket can be found here.
Season 2024
The Ötscherbär family adventure train and the panorama car run until November 3 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays as well as during Advent. The nostalgic steam train is still running in the summer season on October 13 and then in Advent with the Ötscherbär set.
Tickets & information
All information about the Mariazell Railway can be found at www.mariazellerbahn.at. Tickets are available in the Niederösterreich Bahnen webshop.
Contact the
Lower Austria Railways Info Center
Telephone: +43 (0) 2742 360 990-1000
E-mail: info@niederoesterreichbahnen.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
