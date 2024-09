Dream start and 1st place: “Enjoy every day!”

"I would have declared him positively crazy if someone had told me that before the season," grins Mathias Honsak. The 27-year-old has a good laugh after all, as the Viennese has been riding a wave of success with Heidenheim since the start of the season. With a 2-0 win, including Honsak's assist, at newly promoted St. Pauli and a 4-0 win against Augsburg, the Bundesliga leaders got off to a dream start. "Wins naturally give you the most energy, which also makes it easier to start the training week. We enjoy our flow and the momentum every day!"