Card payments disrupted in several countries

As reported by Bayrischer Rundfunk, the problems are said to primarily affect the Sparkassen- und Giroverband (DSGV), Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken and Deutsche Bank. However, reports of problems with payments using Visa or Mastercard credit cards were also received from Austria and Switzerland on disruption websites such as allestörungen.at. However, there is no information on the exact extent and cause of the problem.