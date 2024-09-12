Climate activists and business form a curious alliance

"We can only create sustainable solutions together," emphasizes Christian Wipfler, regional chairman of Junge Wirtschaft. They have met and discussed several times over the past few months. Now there is even a joint catalog of measures for a sustainable future. "It shows that climate protection and the economy go hand in hand," says climate activist Valentin Bast.

More green investments and less new construction

The catalog includes, among other things, making climate and environmentally friendly investments more attractive, for example through simplified access to loans and higher tax depreciation. Consumer products should be repairable. In the case of buildings, renovation should take precedence over new construction, and the aim is to achieve the highest possible recycling rate in the construction industry.