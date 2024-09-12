Champion party to continue for field hockey export

The Final Four in Frankfurt in January is still fresh in Fiona's mind. In an incredible atmosphere, she accepted the trophy as captain in front of 4,000 spectators after a dramatic final against Düsseldorf. The former AHTC Vienna player had previously scored a penalty corner to make it 2:2. In the end, after a 3:3 draw, the game went to a penalty shoot-out, which Mannheim won 3:2. Fiona says: "We were the underdogs before the Final Four, that's what made the title so special." Her team had already sensationally won the German field field hockey championship in 2023. The next title hunt for the daughter of ORF sports reporter Andreas Felber began this week. After a 4:0 win at Großflottbeker THGC to kick things off, the next game is against Harvestehude on Saturday.