Automatically saved design

There has been a lot of hammering, sanding and nailing in Innsbruck City Hall since the new mayor took office in May. Because nobody really knew what was going on, Liste Fritz local councillor Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider submitted a written question to Mayor Hannes Anzengruber in June, which was answered a month later. But apparently not even the head of the city himself was satisfied: on 22 August, he sent a letter to all members of the municipal council that began with the words: "In the interests of transparency and not least due to the unfortunately incomplete answer to the question", he wanted to provide information about the "necessary renovation work in his office and the renovation of other offices".