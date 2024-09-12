Conversion in the town hall
Automatically saved design
The mayor of Innsbruck, Johannes Anzengruber, had his town hall office completely renovated and refurnished: The opposition is critical of the "Chalet YES of course" - and the lack of transparency.
There has been a lot of hammering, sanding and nailing in Innsbruck City Hall since the new mayor took office in May. Because nobody really knew what was going on, Liste Fritz local councillor Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider submitted a written question to Mayor Hannes Anzengruber in June, which was answered a month later. But apparently not even the head of the city himself was satisfied: on 22 August, he sent a letter to all members of the municipal council that began with the words: "In the interests of transparency and not least due to the unfortunately incomplete answer to the question", he wanted to provide information about the "necessary renovation work in his office and the renovation of other offices".
Anzengruber led us by the nose in his reply, concealed many things and provided false answers.
Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider, Liste Fritz
"The 'necessary, ongoing maintenance' described in the inquiry was turned into thorough renovation measures, and that in less than two months," says a surprised GR Haselwanter-Schneider, who accuses Anzengruber of "camouflaging, tricking, deceiving": "The mayor does not have to make a mockery of inquiries, but has to answer questions and be transparent with taxpayers' money." She doesn't begrudge Anzengruber the "chalet-style" renovation: "He should have a proper workplace. But we as the opposition shouldn't have to organize a paper chase about it."
According to the mayor's office, 250,000 euros are earmarked annually for renovation measures in the town hall. The renovation of the mayor's office, which had been handed over completely empty by the predecessor, had cost a total of 70,000 euros, a third of which was accounted for by the mayor's discretionary funds. The office was a "worn-out old building" in terms of its substance. It had hardly been changed for 15 years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.