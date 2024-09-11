Holocaust poster! Scandalous Poles visit the KAC

"An unpleasant opponent!"

Before that, the duel with the Swiss top club Fribourg-Gotteron is scheduled for Thursday. KAC ace Raphael Herburger, who played six seasons in Switzerland, naturally knows his opponent well: "They don't allow many chances, it's really tough to get in front of their goal. Their style of play is somewhat atypical for Switzerland, but they're really unpleasant to play against," he warns his team-mates - for whom Jan Mursak (hand injury) is still out, but Johannes Bischofberger could return after his muscular problems. Herburger: "We have to be wide awake right away."