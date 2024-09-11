First comes Fribourg
Holocaust poster! Scandalous Poles visit the KAC
On Thursday, ice hockey runners-up KAC continue their Champions Hockey League campaign with a home game against Fribourg. Then on Sunday, scandalous club Auschwitz from Poland will visit. Their fans - who are said to include hooligans - attracted extremely negative attention against Berlin with a Holocaust poster.
It was the big scandal on the first two match days of the Champions Hockey League. Before Saturday's 4-1 defeat against the Eisbären Berlin, the fans of Polish champions Oswiecim (Auschwitz in German!) rolled out a mega poster that read: "German death camps! Welcome to the city of your greatest crime". An allusion to the Auschwitz concentration camp, whose memorial is only six kilometers away from the ice rink.
2000 euro fine
Of course, the Polish team immediately apologized to the guests and the CHL fined them 2000 euros. The Poles come to Klagenfurt on Sunday in the fourth round of the premier class - and from what we hear there is also a hooligan scene at Auschwitz. Let's just hope that they don't end up in Carinthia.
"An unpleasant opponent!"
Before that, the duel with the Swiss top club Fribourg-Gotteron is scheduled for Thursday. KAC ace Raphael Herburger, who played six seasons in Switzerland, naturally knows his opponent well: "They don't allow many chances, it's really tough to get in front of their goal. Their style of play is somewhat atypical for Switzerland, but they're really unpleasant to play against," he warns his team-mates - for whom Jan Mursak (hand injury) is still out, but Johannes Bischofberger could return after his muscular problems. Herburger: "We have to be wide awake right away."
KAC has a "wrecking ball"
That's definitely what Thimo Nickl is up to again! The KAC defenseman officially leads the CHL's checking statistics with four checks - together with Salzburg's Dennis Robertson and Lukas Vesterlund (Skelleftea). However, the number of unreported cases is probably much higher. The 22-year-old repeatedly made cracking (but fair!) checks against Rouen and Färjestad. "I've always had good timing, but I refined it last season in the East Coast Hockey League - they play extremely hard there. And I really enjoy these duels," says the new KAC "wrecking ball", who is of course also a good player.
And has her sights set on Fribourg on Thursday (20:20): "If the opponent is stronger on paper, you have to throw yourself into it all the more!"
