“Unbeatable” Seekirchen fell in the national cup

The Salzburg league teams Seekirchen and Bramberg had a crazy exchange of blows in the fourth round of the regional cup on Tuesday. The Pinzgau side had the better end, winning the game 4:3 and thus knocking out the almost unbeatable Seekirchen. The team from Wallersee had recently won 18 games in a row. The decisive goal was scored by Bramberg's David Nindl from the penalty spot.