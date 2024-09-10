Vorteilswelt
"Enough is enough"

Australia: social media only from the age of 14 in future

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 09:10

The Australian government is planning to only allow children and young people to access social media from a certain minimum age in future. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke of an age range between 14 and 16, but did not make a concrete decision.

comment0 Kommentare

A corresponding bill is to be submitted to parliament before the end of the year. According to the politician, social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are a "scourge" for children.

Albanese left open how exactly access should be technically controlled. The government is currently examining various methods of age verification. The Prime Minister emphasized that he wants children to be able to experience a carefree childhood. Social media was detrimental to social development and would prevent children from having real friendships and experiences. "Parents would rather see their children on the soccer pitch than on their cell phones - and so would I," added the 61-year-old.

"Enough is enough"
The safety and mental and physical health of young people must be the top priority. "Enough is enough," he said. Social media and digital platforms must live up to their social responsibility.

According to reports, a similar initiative in the state of South Australia, where access to social networks is only to be permitted from the age of 14, serves as an example of the nationwide initiative. Parental permission would also be required for 14 and 15-year-olds.

Social media harmful: government must intervene
Networks such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok would therefore have to take measures to prevent children from accessing them. As with cigarettes and alcohol, the government must intervene if a product could harm children.

