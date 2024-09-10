Big plans in Spittal
Ski performance center still in its infancy
A ski sports performance center along the lines of Schladming or Stams in Carinthia? That seems to be the current aim in Carinthia. On Monday, the municipality of Spittal sent out a press release with these hopes. But nothing has been finalized yet. "We are only at the beginning," says state sports director Arno Arthofer.
The municipality of Spittal and Mayor Gerhard Köfer came up with a big surprise on Monday! In a press release, they announced that they are working intensively on a new ski sports performance center in the town of Lieser. Curious: the project is still in its infancy and is not intended to be a pure ski sports performance center, but a cross-sport performance center. "It's far too early to talk about it. I can't really say anything about it. We are at the beginning, we are not even in the middle of it," emphasizes Provincial Sports Director Arno Arthofer.
Ten meetings have been held
The Carinthian Provincial Ski Association is also surprised by the Spittal team's approach. "Everything is in the earliest stages of preparation. We are currently checking whether it would be possible at all. I hope that this announcement will not have a negative impact on the project," says Hanno Douschan, Managing Director of the regional association. To date, around ten meetings have been held to discuss possible implementation. Explosive: Spittal's mayor Gerhard Köfer is said not to have been present at any of the meetings, according to "Krone" information.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
