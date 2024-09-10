Ski performance center still in its infancy

The municipality of Spittal and Mayor Gerhard Köfer came up with a big surprise on Monday! In a press release, they announced that they are working intensively on a new ski sports performance center in the town of Lieser. Curious: the project is still in its infancy and is not intended to be a pure ski sports performance center, but a cross-sport performance center. "It's far too early to talk about it. I can't really say anything about it. We are at the beginning, we are not even in the middle of it," emphasizes Provincial Sports Director Arno Arthofer.