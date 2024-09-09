Lugner friend threatened
“Anonymous senders call me a ‘scumbag’!”
This "Krone" story really hit home. Heribert Kasper, Richard Lugner's first friend, came out of hiding and made "serious accusations" against those who released Mörtel from hospital into home care shortly after the operation. Now he is confronted with wild insults.
One week after Richard Lugner's funeral, it was Heribert Kasper who made the first major accusations in the "Krone" newspaper last week. In his opinion, the 91-year-old master builder had simply not been fit enough to go home from hospital after his heart operation.
The reason for the hostility
"It's not Simone's fault at all. The doctors should never have let Richard go so early. No matter what he signed in return," said Kasper at the time. And he continued: "Christina (note: Lugner) even blames herself, but one thing was never thought of: why did the doctors always release him straight home? Even if Richard may have 'pushed', as a doctor I would never have allowed it!"
Of course, these statements did not go unnoticed by the media for long. What's more, Heribert Kasper didn't just receive praise from other people either. Rather the opposite was the case: "After the report (...) I received a small 'tsunami'!" He received a lot of calls with positive feedback, but there were also other comments: "I will certainly never take anonymous calls again, because one person called me a 'scumbag' as soon as I picked up the phone!"
Worried about copycats
In this context, Kasper does not speak of a direct fear that he now has. Nevertheless, he has now become more cautious: "I've also received a few 'bizarre' emails," but he deliberately doesn't want to go into detail in order to prevent copycats in the first place, "That's why I'm actually very glad again that I'm not on Facebook and the like! I didn't decide to do that from the start and I'm really happy about it. I am and will remain 'classic' on 'Herzbook'!"
Lugner leaves no one cold
And that's how it will stay with him. Perhaps he would do well to do so, because the wind in the social media is blowing harder than ever before. Especially when it comes to such an emotional topic as that surrounding Richard Lugner. Because this man has not only left no one cold throughout his life ...
