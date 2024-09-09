“Anonymous senders call me a ‘scumbag’!”

Of course, these statements did not go unnoticed by the media for long. What's more, Heribert Kasper didn't just receive praise from other people either. Rather the opposite was the case: "After the report (...) I received a small 'tsunami'!" He received a lot of calls with positive feedback, but there were also other comments: "I will certainly never take anonymous calls again, because one person called me a 'scumbag' as soon as I picked up the phone!"

Worried about copycats

In this context, Kasper does not speak of a direct fear that he now has. Nevertheless, he has now become more cautious: "I've also received a few 'bizarre' emails," but he deliberately doesn't want to go into detail in order to prevent copycats in the first place, "That's why I'm actually very glad again that I'm not on Facebook and the like! I didn't decide to do that from the start and I'm really happy about it. I am and will remain 'classic' on 'Herzbook'!"