U20 women in World Cup round of 16 despite defeat

There is also the added stress of traveling, as they will be playing in Medellin. Japan, on the other hand, will play again in Bogota on Friday (3:00), with Group D runners-up Nigeria, a much easier opponent on paper. The North Koreans are two-time U20 world champions and are highly rated in the battle for title number three. This is underlined by the results of 6-2 against Argentina, 9-0 against Costa Rica and 2-0 against the Netherlands in the tournament so far.