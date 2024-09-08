Paralympics summary: “A real Hollywood week!”

The podium places in Paris were secured by handbiker Thomas Frühwirth with two silver medals and Florian Brungraber, who also came second in the triathlon, while javelin thrower Natalija Eder took bronze. "We are incredibly proud of our medal winners, who were able to deliver their best performances on day X. They are role models for young female athletes, as our youth camp has once again impressively demonstrated, or for people who are disabled after an accident and are looking for a new purpose in life," said Rauch-Kallat.