After four medals
Paralympics summary: “A real Hollywood week!”
In terms of medal haul, the Paralympic Games that ended on Sunday in Paris were not very pleasing for Austria. With three silver and one bronze medal, the 23 athletes recorded their worst performance since 1960. And yet it was "a real Hollywood week!"
Three years ago in Tokyo, there were 24 participants and nine medals (1 gold - 5 silver - 3 bronze), and nine in 2016.
"Of course we would have hoped for one or two more medals, but the Paralympics are not a concert of wishes," said Maria Rauch-Kallat, President of the Austrian Paralympic Committee. "We will analyze and discuss the results and performances after the Games in order to set the course for Los Angeles 2028 as quickly as possible so that the athletes can prepare for it in the best possible way."
The podium places in Paris were secured by handbiker Thomas Frühwirth with two silver medals and Florian Brungraber, who also came second in the triathlon, while javelin thrower Natalija Eder took bronze. "We are incredibly proud of our medal winners, who were able to deliver their best performances on day X. They are role models for young female athletes, as our youth camp has once again impressively demonstrated, or for people who are disabled after an accident and are looking for a new purpose in life," said Rauch-Kallat.
With four podium places, Austria finished outside the top 65 nations in the medal table. In several competitions, however, the red-white-red participants who competed in eleven sports only just missed out on the medals. On the final day, canoeist Markus Swoboda came away empty-handed in eighth place in the 200m.
"It was a real Hollywood week"
Frühwirth, on the other hand, had two reasons to celebrate. "It was a real Hollywood week. I love challenges and the Paralympics are one of them. The biggest music is played here, the best in the world come here, I want to be here," said the Styrian, who has already set his sights on 2028. "These great races make me want more."
4,400 athletes from 168 nations took part in the competitions in Paris, with more than 500 medal decisions being made. A total of 2.5 million tickets were sold, the record of 2.7 million was set in London 2012.
For ÖPC Secretary General Petra Huber, Paris was another milestone for the Paralympic movement. "They were fascinating Games with an incredible atmosphere in unique sports venues. These Games have done a great deal to bring Paralympic sport to Austria and the world and have generated huge enthusiasm. I hope that the euphoria will continue far beyond the Games - the athletes have earned it," said Huber before the closing ceremony in the Stade de France on Sunday evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
