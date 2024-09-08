12 degrees await us
No more heat: fall is coming to the country
After the long late summer phase, fall is now arriving in Austria. On Monday, a cold front with dense clouds will reach the country, which could cause repeated showers. The maximum temperatures for the coming week are likely to remain below 25 degrees. On Friday, only twelve degrees are expected!
From Monday, the heat and tropical nights will come to an end: the influence of low pressure and a cold front will bring dense clouds and rain in some areas, which may become heavier at first. As the day progresses, the rain area will move eastwards. The sun may appear again in the afternoon. Nevertheless, maximum temperatures will still only be between 16 and 21 degrees.
Rain showers and 24 degrees
Short rain showers will continue on Tuesday. Especially along the northern side of the Alps, from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria. In the afternoon, the clouds will break up more often and there will be longer sunny spells. Further east, sunny and cloudy spells will alternate, with only brief showers. Temperatures of up to 24 degrees are possible.
On Wednesday, the next cold front will approach from the west. The day will begin partly sunny and still free of precipitation, especially in the east and south. Already in the morning, spring clouds with subsequent rain showers will form over the mountains as far as the Mostviertel. In the afternoon, the clouds will thicken further from the west, with widespread rain. Once again, maximum temperatures will be between 17 and 24 degrees.
Snow line drops significantly
It will remain widely cloudy on Thursday, mostly overcast and rainy. From the northwest, the snow line will also begin to drop to well below 2000 meters at medium altitudes by the evening. Early temperatures: nine to 15 degrees, daytime highs: 13 to 23 degrees.
Stormy winds on Friday
On Friday, the low pressure center will move from northern Italy to eastern Hungary during the course of the day. This means that the clouds will remain mostly closed throughout Austria, rain will fall again and again, except in the east where the snow line will continue to drop to 1000 meters. On the peaks and on the eastern edge of the Alps, a stormy north-westerly wind will blow in places. The highest daily temperatures will only be between six and twelve degrees.
