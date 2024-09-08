No more heat: fall is coming to the country

Stormy winds on Friday

On Friday, the low pressure center will move from northern Italy to eastern Hungary during the course of the day. This means that the clouds will remain mostly closed throughout Austria, rain will fall again and again, except in the east where the snow line will continue to drop to 1000 meters. On the peaks and on the eastern edge of the Alps, a stormy north-westerly wind will blow in places. The highest daily temperatures will only be between six and twelve degrees.