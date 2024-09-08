Grand Prix of San Marino – LIVE from 2pm

MotoGP in the ticker:
Nobody knows the 4.2-kilometer track in Misano Adriatico as well as the four MotoGP riders who have made it into the premier class via Valentino Rossi's VR46 rider academy. So it's no wonder that three of them took the front row of the grid in qualifying yesterday on the Rossi students' "home track". In addition to world champion Francesco Bagnaia on pole position, Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi were also at the front, where they are otherwise rarely to be found.
Under the watchful eye of their mentor, however, the Italian trio were taken by surprise in the afternoon sprint race by world championship leader Jorge Martin! The Spaniard took the lead on the first corner and didn't let anything else get in his way until the end of the 13-lap race. "I didn't expect such a rocket start myself," said the surprised winner, who had started from fourth place.
"It was a disaster"
Title rival Bagnaia, on the other hand, struggled with precisely this scene: "My start was a disaster. It has to be better on Sunday," said the world championship runner-up, who is now 26 points behind Martin.
