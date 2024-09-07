Helicopter rescue
Pregnant cow fell into Riesachbach stream in Schladming
Attentive hikers discovered a pregnant cow that had slipped into the Riesachbach stream at the end of the Wilde-Wasser-Alpinsteig trail through the Höllenschlucht gorge in Schladming (Styria) on Friday. The animal was rescued by helicopter using a rope.
The pregnant calf (the name given to a female cow that has not yet calved) had slipped around 50 meters into the Riesachbach stream and was unable to free herself. She remained in a water bunker, where she was discovered by attentive hikers. The guests reported the incident to a hut owner, who in turn set the rescue chain in motion.
As a conventional rescue was not possible due to the local conditions, it was decided to have the pregnant animal flown out by helicopter using rope.
"Humid and strenuous task"
The Untertal-Rohrmoos volunteer fire department secured the cow on site together with the responsible official veterinarian and the owner and prepared it for recovery. "Motivating the cow for her first flight proved to be a very wet and strenuous task," said the fire department.
Flown back to pasture
The animal was ultimately flown out by the private company Heli Austria. The experienced pilot mastered the difficult conditions and brought the cow safely back to her pasture. There she was picked up by her owner and examined by a vet. Fortunately, the calf was in good health. The offspring is expected in November.
"This action once again demonstrates the outstanding cooperation and commitment of local forces and the community in the Schladming-Dachstein region. Animal welfare always came first," emphasized the happy rescuers.
