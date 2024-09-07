Worries about Danso: Waiting after “extensive check”

Lack of understanding from Lens and Danso

There was talk of "cardiac irregularities" after the examination. This news was met with incomprehension from Lens and Danso. "Both the ÖFB doctors and the medical department of RC Lens have closely followed me over the past few years and examined me regularly. Most recently, I was thoroughly checked at the start of pre-season training in Lens. No abnormalities were ever detected. That's why the interpretations of the medical check in Rome are highly irritating for me and those around me and in no way comprehensible," Danso wrote on Instagram.