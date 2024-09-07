Missing against Norway
Worries about Danso: Waiting after “extensive check”
Austria's national soccer team will definitely have to do without Kevin Danso for Monday's Nations League match against Norway in Oslo. The results of the various tests will not be available until Wednesday, the defender's management told APA on Saturday.
This means that ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick will be missing another important defensive component in the duel against Norway. The task of putting super striker Erling Haaland in his place will certainly not be any easier for Austria.
However, other issues are at the forefront of the Danso case anyway. Because there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the Lens defender recently. In the previous week, Danso's transfer from Lens to AS Roma was scuppered shortly before it was finalized because the Italians had allegedly discovered medical problems with the 25-year-old.
Lack of understanding from Lens and Danso
There was talk of "cardiac irregularities" after the examination. This news was met with incomprehension from Lens and Danso. "Both the ÖFB doctors and the medical department of RC Lens have closely followed me over the past few years and examined me regularly. Most recently, I was thoroughly checked at the start of pre-season training in Lens. No abnormalities were ever detected. That's why the interpretations of the medical check in Rome are highly irritating for me and those around me and in no way comprehensible," Danso wrote on Instagram.
Lens also had doubts about the Romans' version of events: "The long interpretation of a medical examination was the reason for this aborted transfer. The club wonders about the reasons for not confirming this transfer of a carefully monitored player who has played more than 30 games on the French and international stage this season," read an official statement from the club.
Nevertheless, Danso decided to undergo extensive examinations following the statements of the Italian doctors. These have now taken place, but the defender still has to wait for the final results and will not be available until then.
