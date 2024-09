KAC crushes Rouen x:x in the season opener

A perfect start for the Red Jackets! Three years ago, they had already celebrated a 4:0 victory in Rouen - this time, the Furey squad celebrated an x:x away from home at the start of the Champions Hockey League. The visitors started like a fire department early on, kept up the pressure - and were rewarded for it. After four minutes, Fraser netted after a one-two with Hundertpfund - later Petersen increased the lead, scoring after a Hundertpfund solo (11th).