“If Germany wants him, it will be difficult”

"He has a better chance of winning a title in Germany"

German national coach Julian Nagelsmann counters: "He is a player with a lot of potential and pace, and we have him firmly in our plans at the DFB." Ex-Bremen legionnaire Sebastian Prödl, now an expert on Servus TV, says: "Paul Wanner's development is very well controlled by his environment. He is already extremely advanced at the age of 18. The pressure of competition is certainly greater in the German national team. But Austria also has a very good team, as we saw at the EURO."