Battle for super talent
“If Germany wants him, it will be difficult”
Austria and Germany's soccer associations are fighting fiercely for the services of super talent Paul Wanner. Andreas Herzog says: "If Germany wants him, it will be difficult."
Since 7 January 2022, Paul Wanner has been FC Bayern's youngest Bundesliga player at the age of 16 years and 15 days. His contract in Munich runs until summer 2027 and he is currently on loan to Heidenheim. The 18-year-old, who was born in Dornbirn, also shines there. The attacking midfielder, who has an Austrian mother and a German father, has a good record: Four goals & two assists in four competitive matches.
Team boss Rangnick thinks highly of Wanner
Austria team boss Ralf Rangnick thinks highly of Wanner, whom he invited to the training course for the international matches against Andorra and Italy in November 2022. Rangnick: "If he had opted for us, he would have had to play for Austria for the rest of his career, so I absolutely understood that he wanted to wait and see. We are still in regular contact."
"He has a better chance of winning a title in Germany"
German national coach Julian Nagelsmann counters: "He is a player with a lot of potential and pace, and we have him firmly in our plans at the DFB." Ex-Bremen legionnaire Sebastian Prödl, now an expert on Servus TV, says: "Paul Wanner's development is very well controlled by his environment. He is already extremely advanced at the age of 18. The pressure of competition is certainly greater in the German national team. But Austria also has a very good team, as we saw at the EURO."
"Krone" columnist Andreas Herzog says: "The lad has great qualities. It's great that Austria is fighting for him. But if Germany wants him, it will be difficult."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
