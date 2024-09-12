Vienna Electric Days
Concentrated information & entertainment at Heldenplatz
Austria's largest e-mobility event will be thrilling visitors with an even more extensive program this year from 11 to 15 September. The concept of the outdoor event has been expanded to include a separate B2B lounge. Concentrated innovation and information will thus take place in one location - Vienna's historic Heldenplatz.
High-profile guests from industry, politics and business will talk about their approach to sustainability and mobility on the main stage at Vienna's Heldenplatz. Compliance with climate targets, the role of e-mobility and the importance of innovation and digitalization in Europe will shape the talks.
B2B Networking Lounge
This year, the Vienna Electric Days will also offer a platform for this important and growing segment for the first time with a dedicated tent for Business2Business, digitalization and start-ups. Up-and-coming, young and innovative companies will present themselves in this tent on the first three days of the event. In addition, umbrella events for invited guests will take place under this roof.
Selected talks from the specialist events will be broadcast on the large screens on the main stage. On Thursday, September 12, the 14th vie-mobility symposium will take place in the B2B Networking Lounge. This year, the platform for electromobility, sustainability and location development will focus on two panels on the topics of sustainability, mobile solutions, smart city and transformation technologies after a discussion with Vienna City Councillor for Economics, Finance and Vienna Public Utilities Peter Hanke on sustainable business locations: Future Mobility at it's best.
All information on this can be found at http://www.vie-nna-eco.at/
Racing drivers as guests at the Vienna Electric Days
Long-time Audi sports driver Mattias Ekström, who has collected numerous titles on race tracks and rally tracks alike - often with alternative drive systems - took on the Dakar Rally challenge once again this year.
A panel discussion on electromobility and motorsport about this legendary adventure, the fascination of rallying and team spirit will take place on Friday, September 13.another highlight in this context: the electric Audi RS Q e-tron.the revolutionary rally vehicle - as a low-emission prototype with electric drive, high-voltage battery and energy converter - won the world's toughest desert rally, the Dakar Rally, for the first time in 2024.
In season 5 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Maximilian Günther was the youngest regular driver in the history of the racing series at the age of 21. He quickly attracted attention with remarkable results and became a works driver in 2020. In the same year, he achieved two race wins and a second place in Formula E. Günther thus made history once again as the youngest race winner in the history of Formula E.
The next highlight in his still young Formula E career was victory in New York in July 2021. After a year with Formula E Team Nissan (2021/22), Maximilian Günther competed in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Maserati MSG Racing from the 2022/23 season. The 27-year-old finished on the podium a total of six times for the Italians, celebrating two wins and two pole positions. From next season, the Oberstdorf-born driver will compete in the Formula E World Championship for the DS Penske team.
Attractive program items such as talks and top acts like The Hot Pants Road Club ensure a wide-ranging program at the Vienna Electric Days 2024.
Many of the vehicles on display can be booked for a free test drive directly from the garage below Rathausplatz.
The Vienna Electric Days 2024
Wednesday, 11.9.2024
- Opening ceremony
- Kick-off panel: Society, politics and industry in transformation and digitalization
- ORF Radio Vienna Talk
- Autonomous driving in tourism
Thursday, 12.9.2024
- vie:mobility Conference
Friday, 13.9.2024
- KRONE Talks
- Zero emission - breakthrough in battery technology
- Start Up Talk
- Smart Cities
Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15.9.2024
There will be an extensive program with interactive games for the whole family. A wide range of culinary delights and many sustainable delicacies round off the offer.
The complete program of the Vienna Electric Days can be found online at www.wiener-elektrotage.at/programm
Parking at a special rate
From September 11-15, 2024, all visitors/participants of the Vienna Electric Days can take advantage of the attractive special rate of 6 euros for 6 hours in the surrounding Best in Parking garages. The special rate is valid in the following garages: Garage Robert Stolz Platz, Garage Neuer Markt, Kärntnerstraße Tiefgarage bei der Oper, Garage am Hof; Come to the Info Point with your parking ticket and the special rate will be activated for you with the Bmove app.
