Concentrated information & entertainment at Heldenplatz

Wednesday, 11.9.2024

Opening ceremony

Opening ceremony Kick-off panel: Society, politics and industry in transformation and digitalization

Kick-off panel: Society, politics and industry in transformation and digitalization ORF Radio Vienna Talk

ORF Radio Vienna Talk Autonomous driving in tourism

Thursday, 12.9.2024

vie:mobility Conference

Friday, 13.9.2024

KRONE Talks

KRONE Talks Zero emission - breakthrough in battery technology

Zero emission - breakthrough in battery technology Start Up Talk

Start Up Talk Smart Cities

Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15.9.2024

There will be an extensive program with interactive games for the whole family. A wide range of culinary delights and many sustainable delicacies round off the offer.

The complete program of the Vienna Electric Days can be found online at www.wiener-elektrotage.at/programm