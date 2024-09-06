Toto Wolff: “Ultimately, you can only lose”

"The question is: what then?"

However, a stable order would also have its disadvantages, as Wolff knows all too well from the time when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg fought for the title in the same team. "When you're fighting for victories as a top team, you're in a dilemma. Because on the one hand, we are all thoroughbred racers, and as such you want the better man to come out on top," says Wolff. "On the other hand, there is a point at which such a duel becomes dysfunctional and impairs the performance of the racing team. The question is: what then?"