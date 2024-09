Mountain rescuers rescue goat from rocky terrain

For once, the mountain rescue team in the Lieser-Malta Valley did not have to be called out because of hikers. Two comrades went on a rescue tour to the Pöllatal. A mother goat had to be rescued from her predicament. The animal had lost its way in terrain that was impassable for a goat in the area of the Girlitzspitze and was unable to get any further. "Our comrades had to abseil down to the mother goat, for which they used impact hooks to build a stand," said the emergency services.