Mühlberger celebrates victory in his adopted home town

As if the bike race organizers had chosen it: The men's race at the Altstadtkriterium came to an end in a thriller of seconds with a home victory! Gregor Mühlberger from Salzburg by choice pulled away with Carinthian Marco Haller and Felix Großschartner (Upper Austria) five laps before the end, finishing first in 1:04:17. Afterwards, he himself was amazed: "Turning into the finishing bend in front of the dog is like the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysées!" Of course, the winner doesn't have much time to enjoy the atmosphere. He is already flying to Italy on Friday for the next races.