Old town criterium
Mühlberger celebrates victory in his adopted home town
Day one of the Cyclodome program in Salzburg's old town is over. Even the weather played along, only intervening after the end of the evening program. Before that, numerous onlookers watched the victory of a Salzburg resident by choice with free admission.
As if the bike race organizers had chosen it: The men's race at the Altstadtkriterium came to an end in a thriller of seconds with a home victory! Gregor Mühlberger from Salzburg by choice pulled away with Carinthian Marco Haller and Felix Großschartner (Upper Austria) five laps before the end, finishing first in 1:04:17. Afterwards, he himself was amazed: "Turning into the finishing bend in front of the dog is like the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysées!" Of course, the winner doesn't have much time to enjoy the atmosphere. He is already flying to Italy on Friday for the next races.
Women's race interrupted for 20 minutes
After a successful opening in the midday hours, the program started with a charity race before the women's competition followed. The victory of Styrian favorite Elisa Winter (Radteam Tirol) was marred by the crash of a participant who had to retire with circulatory problems and was taken away by the ambulance. Germany's Laura Kastenhuber and Elodie Kuijper (Netherlands) finished behind Winter.
Compared to the previous year, the organizing team had extended the course by half to a distance of over 900 metres. The young Salzburg pro Dominik Hödlmoser, who finished a strong fifth, also saw how tight the cobblestone-lined circuit around Salzburg Cathedral is: "You have to be really careful!"
The program continues on Friday with the mountain bike eliminator races (1:30 pm).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.