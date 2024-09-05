Sorry to Marquez
Bagnaia shows remorse: “It wasn’t right of me”
In the heat of the moment, Francesco Bagnaia accused Alex Marquez of deliberately taking him out of the race after their crash in Aragon. A statement for which the Ducati rider has since apologized.
Marquez and Bagnaia had fought a tough battle for third place in Aragon. When the Italian tried to pass the Gresini rider in turn 13, his bike got caught in the world champion's and the race ended in the gravel for both riders.
The scene was classified as a racing accident, but Bagnaia saw it differently and even sensed bad intentions on the part of the Spaniard. "It wasn't correct of me to say that Alex deliberately brought me down. That was not the case," Pecco rowed back. "I'm sorry that I said that when I was still very upset and angry about the crash. I went to Alex that evening and we talked about it. It just took a while to regain my composure."
"The impact was massive"
For Bagnaia, the weekend went anything but according to plan. While the defending champion traveled to Aragon as the world championship leader, he is now 23 points behind Pramac rider Jorge Martin. The crash has also left its mark ... "Unfortunately, I'm not in 100 percent good shape. The accident was quite intense. I can feel that a lot of weight was on me and the impact in the gravel was also massive. I was really lucky that I got away without any fractures." Pecco can only hope that the pain will soon subside, as the next points will be awarded in the Misano sprint on Saturday.
