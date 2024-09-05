Bagnaia shows remorse: “It wasn’t right of me”

"The impact was massive"

For Bagnaia, the weekend went anything but according to plan. While the defending champion traveled to Aragon as the world championship leader, he is now 23 points behind Pramac rider Jorge Martin. The crash has also left its mark ... "Unfortunately, I'm not in 100 percent good shape. The accident was quite intense. I can feel that a lot of weight was on me and the impact in the gravel was also massive. I was really lucky that I got away without any fractures." Pecco can only hope that the pain will soon subside, as the next points will be awarded in the Misano sprint on Saturday.