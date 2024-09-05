Colleagues attacked
14 years in prison for attempted murder in Viennese bakery
On Thursday evening, a 63-year-old man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempted murder in a bakery in Vienna-Ottakring. On December 15, 2023, he attacked a 25-year-old former work colleague in the bakery with a folding knife and stabbed him in the chest.
The verdict is not final. The 63-year-old filed an appeal for annulment and an appeal against it.
Trial was repeated
"He was not satisfied with the way he was working. He decided to kill him," the public prosecutor explained at the beginning of the trial. The public prosecutor had assumed a conditional intent to kill.
In a first jury trial, however, the jury had answered the main question of attempted murder in the negative, whereupon the verdict was suspended due to juror error and a new trial with a new jury was scheduled. This time, the jury's verdict was unanimously in favor of the prosecution.
Defendant claimed self-defense
The defendant maintained his previous responsibility in the retrial and claimed self-defense. He claimed that his former boss had called him into the bakery at 5 a.m. to pay him money that was still owed to him. In the bakery, he was then attacked by the 25-year-old, who insinuated that he had "bad-mouthed" him to the boss. The younger man punched him in the face, he fell to the ground, got up and then saw his opponent coming towards him with a drawn knife: "I held him by the hand and was able to wrest the knife from him." This is what caused the stab wounds.
This was contradicted by the victim and the fact that the 63-year-old had taken a folding knife with a blade length of 15 centimetres and a cleaver into the bakery. The accused had "hidden the knife" and suddenly stabbed the 25-year-old when he briefly turned away, said the public prosecutor. The injured man was able to take the cleaver from the attacker before he ran out into the street bleeding and was noticed by a passer-by, who called the police and emergency services.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
