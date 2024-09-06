Return feared
Rat problem gnaws at neighbors’ nerves
By hiring experts and removing stored garbage, the rats have disappeared for the time being in a Viennese suburb. But neighbors fear a return.
The good news first: the rat problem in a suburban community in Vienna is history for the time being and the number of the unpopular rodents has fallen massively. The bad news is that very few people currently expect it to stay that way.
Around 50 cats
"Krone" readers know the background. One resident involuntarily attracts the rats because she keeps the leftover food for her 50 or so cats in the garden - along with plenty of garbage. The neighbors tried to get to grips with the rat problem using traps, but things only improved recently because the woman was persuaded to remove the garbage from her garden.
As a reminder: the previous year, she let the deadline pass and the municipality had to send a clean-up crew to fill six skips. "But we can't pay for the disposal every time," says the mayor. Otherwise, the municipality, which is responsible for sanitation, would have its hands tied. "We were able to commission experts to carry out a basic treatment. There are no more rat infestations. But it is their private property, which we are not allowed to enter just like that," emphasizes the head of the municipality.
Ordinance should help
Cat keeping itself is not a problem, according to the official vet, the paws are doing well. "We will therefore at least issue a local police ordinance so that we can oblige property owners to combat such a problem or at least charge them for it," announces the mayor.
