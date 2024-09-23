New traditional costume fashion
Lena Hoschek in the footsteps of the Highlands
With the new Tradition collection for autumn and winter, Lena Hoschek interweaves the rugged aesthetics of Scotland with the finesse of Austrian craftsmanship and immerses this fabric in a warm, sophisticated color concept. The designer creates exciting contrasts and timeless pieces that are both elegant and down-to-earth.
"What do we really need today?" is the question Lena Hoschek asks herself when designing: Timeless, noble, strong, feminine, valuable is the answer!
Sensual muse
The muse for the new collection of dirndls and traditional creations was untamed and sensual, with wild hair and deep red lips. And this season she is showing her legs. She combines her traditional dresses with rough leather boots and drinks a glass of whisky in the evening.
Tartans and delicate silks are immersed in an autumnal color palette with opulent paisley motifs and wallpaper floral patterns in Hoschek's new collection. Velvety dark green, warm burgundy red and earthy brown tones adorn the exquisite fabrics and are reminiscent of the mysticism of the Scottish Highlands.
Tartan and paisley patterns
Classic Scottish checks, which can be found on the dresses and skirts in the collection, are decorated with playful ribbon elements and reflect Lena Hoschek's unique design aesthetic.
Romantic lace blouses and folkloristic fringed shawls round off the timeless elegance of the festive dirndls and traditional dresses. In contrast, the designer combines weatherproof lace-up boots, which can definitely be traced back to the Scottish weather in terms of inspiration.
Perfect for cooler days
Artful knitted patterns adorn the soft, woolly cardigans and are just as suitable for cooler days as the jackets and capes made of robust loden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.