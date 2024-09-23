Vorteilswelt
New traditional costume fashion

Lena Hoschek in the footsteps of the Highlands

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 08:00

With the new Tradition collection for autumn and winter, Lena Hoschek interweaves the rugged aesthetics of Scotland with the finesse of Austrian craftsmanship and immerses this fabric in a warm, sophisticated color concept. The designer creates exciting contrasts and timeless pieces that are both elegant and down-to-earth.

"What do we really need today?" is the question Lena Hoschek asks herself when designing: Timeless, noble, strong, feminine, valuable is the answer! 

Sensual muse
The muse for the new collection of dirndls and traditional creations was untamed and sensual, with wild hair and deep red lips. And this season she is showing her legs. She combines her traditional dresses with rough leather boots and drinks a glass of whisky in the evening.

Scottish check patterns can be found on dresses, dirndls and more in Lena Hoschek's new collection. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Scottish check patterns can be found on dresses, dirndls and more in Lena Hoschek's new collection.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Short dresses and skirts are combined with boots. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Short dresses and skirts are combined with boots.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)

Tartans and delicate silks are immersed in an autumnal color palette with opulent paisley motifs and wallpaper floral patterns in Hoschek's new collection. Velvety dark green, warm burgundy red and earthy brown tones adorn the exquisite fabrics and are reminiscent of the mysticism of the Scottish Highlands.

Paisley patterns are also in season at Hoschek this year. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Paisley patterns are also in season at Hoschek this year.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
The collection shines in the rich colors of autumn. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
The collection shines in the rich colors of autumn.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Women can also wear boots with dirndls this year. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Women can also wear boots with dirndls this year.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
The pieces are characterized by classic cuts and fine fabrics. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
The pieces are characterized by classic cuts and fine fabrics.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)

Tartan and paisley patterns
Classic Scottish checks, which can be found on the dresses and skirts in the collection, are decorated with playful ribbon elements and reflect Lena Hoschek's unique design aesthetic.

Capes made of robust loden are perfect for cooler days. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Capes made of robust loden are perfect for cooler days.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
With Lena Hoschek's creations, you are also an eye-catcher in fall and winter. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
With Lena Hoschek's creations, you are also an eye-catcher in fall and winter.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Folkloristic fringed scarves are the perfect companion for festive traditional dresses. (Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)
Folkloristic fringed scarves are the perfect companion for festive traditional dresses.
(Bild: Aida Dapo / iddavanmunster)

Romantic lace blouses and folkloristic fringed shawls round off the timeless elegance of the festive dirndls and traditional dresses. In contrast, the designer combines weatherproof lace-up boots, which can definitely be traced back to the Scottish weather in terms of inspiration.

Perfect for cooler days
Artful knitted patterns adorn the soft, woolly cardigans and are just as suitable for cooler days as the jackets and capes made of robust loden. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

