KPÖ has a tailwind – and little desire to govern

Housing remains an election campaign hit

The KPÖ's program is entitled "Honestly different" and contains expected priorities, such as the topic of housing. "The state government is doing too little for affordable housing," criticizes Alexander Melinz, the new number 2 on the state list. The Styrian housing package, which has only just come into force, fails to address two problems: "There are no measures for people in acute need and no funding channels for municipal housing."