Before the state elections
KPÖ has a tailwind – and little desire to govern
The KPÖ was the first party to present its program for the Styrian state elections on 24 November - with communist classics such as housing, health and basic education. It is self-confident and feels a tailwind. There is little desire to govern.
At almost every opportunity, ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler emphasizes that he can imagine a future government with all parties - except the KPÖ. "That is based on reciprocity," replies KPÖ party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler pointedly at the presentation of the state parliament election program on Thursday. There is hardly any overlap with the SPÖ either.
The Communists are concerned with content, not posts, she emphasized - participation in a future state government is therefore not something they are seeking. "We don't want to bend." In Graz, on the other hand, they are very much part of a coalition with the Greens and the SPÖ, "which works well", says Klimt-Weithaler.
Housing remains an election campaign hit
The KPÖ's program is entitled "Honestly different" and contains expected priorities, such as the topic of housing. "The state government is doing too little for affordable housing," criticizes Alexander Melinz, the new number 2 on the state list. The Styrian housing package, which has only just come into force, fails to address two problems: "There are no measures for people in acute need and no funding channels for municipal housing."
Everyone is talking about migration, but hardly anyone is talking about important issues such as affordable housing.
Robert Krotzer
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz
The KPÖ is also sticking to the issues of healthcare (and the no to the Liezen main hospital) and primary education. "We have achieved a number of successes here, such as the increase in salaries," says Robert Krotzer, Graz city councillor and provincial party chairman, noting that the KPÖ played a major role in these decisions by the provincial government.
Asylum not a major issue
The program barely touches on the nationally dominant topic of migration and asylum. Deliberately, as Klimt-Weithaler says: "We are making a program for all population groups." She regrets that other important issues are currently taking a back seat.
The goal for the regional elections is to become stronger and achieve at least a third mandate. "We feel a tailwind," says Krotzer. Klimt-Weithaler hopes to be able to achieve even more as an opposition party in the future. Incidentally, the KPÖ's election campaign budget amounts to around 500,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
